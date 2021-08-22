Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $112,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 80,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aflac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $780,635. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

