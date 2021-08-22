Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Republic Services worth $115,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

