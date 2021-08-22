Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 77,558 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $120,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

