Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $313.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $314.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

