IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $103,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

IPGP stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.