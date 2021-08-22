Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,786 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $97,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HSY stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

