Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

