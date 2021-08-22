Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $8,223,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

