Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.