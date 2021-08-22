Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 126.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

