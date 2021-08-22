Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,152 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

