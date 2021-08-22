4,283 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

