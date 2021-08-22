REDW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

