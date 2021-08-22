Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

