Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Peter John Martin Harding Buys 4,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $46.99 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

