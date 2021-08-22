QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

