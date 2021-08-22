Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $221.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $157.60 and a one year high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

