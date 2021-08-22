Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 471 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $579.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $586.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

