Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.