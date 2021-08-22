Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 148 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

