Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

