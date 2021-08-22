Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,623,739 shares of company stock worth $26,901,013. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.