Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

