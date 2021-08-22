Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

