Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

