Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $812.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.