Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 39.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $7,293,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

MXIM stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

