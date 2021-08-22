Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.