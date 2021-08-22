Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $628,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

