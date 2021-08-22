Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM opened at $192.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

