Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,318 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

