Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,246,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $179.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

