World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

WRLD opened at $191.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $176,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,810 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.