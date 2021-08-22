Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,163 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Unitil worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

UTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.