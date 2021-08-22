State of Michigan Retirement System Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB opened at $66.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,651.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

