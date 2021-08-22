eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,700 shares of company stock worth $11,984,840. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $41.67 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

