Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.18 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.