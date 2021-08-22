Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

