Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,865 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $13,943,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of CCOI opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 650.79 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,283. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

