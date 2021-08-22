Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nielsen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,733,000 after buying an additional 168,881 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,928,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Nielsen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,830,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,175,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

