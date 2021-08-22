State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

