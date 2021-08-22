Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $218,784.80 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSOD stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 418.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 81.8% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 108,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

