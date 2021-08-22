Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.11, for a total value of C$292,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,072.66.

Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$71,940.00.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.51. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$53.27 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.58 million and a P/E ratio of 39.59.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

CGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

