Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,674 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

