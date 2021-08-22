Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.