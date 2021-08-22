Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,603 shares of company stock worth $5,319,202. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

