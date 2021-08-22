Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $547.96 million, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.