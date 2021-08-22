Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

