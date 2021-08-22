Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.68 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

