Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 521 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $105.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

